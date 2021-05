KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah and Sarawak recorded a drop in the number of flood evacuees today.

In Sabah, there were 4,999 flood victims as at 8 am today, from 5,037 people yesterday afternoon.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, said the flood victims, who are in the Tenom and Beaufort districts, are housed at 41 relief centres (PPS), which were opened in stages since last Thursday.

“Tenom still recorded the highest number of flood victims at 4,396 people involving 1,269 families at 37 PPS, with most of them, involving 476 victims, at the PPS at Dewan Sri Onmtoros, while Beaufort has 603 victims at four PPS, with Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir having the most number of evacuees, totalling 231 victims,“ it ​​said.

It also said the flood in Beaufort affected 75 villages and 47 villages in Tenom.

Meanwhile, the flood in the northern part of Sarawak has slightly improved with some of the 233 people, involving 70 families, who were evacuated as of yesterday afternoon, having returned home, leaving only 145 people from 42 families still at the relief centres at 8 am today.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, the remaining evacuees are at five PPS in the Limbang district, namely Kampung Bidang Community Hall (44 victims), Dewan Masyarakat Medamit (29), Dewan Masyarakat Buloh Baloi (28), Dewan Masyarakat Ukong (25) and Dewan SK Menuang (19).

Meanwhile, two PPS, namely Dewan SJK (C) Kee Tee and Masjid Darussalam, in Long Lama, Telang Usan, in the interior of Miri Division, which housed 88 victims from 30 families, had been closed after all the evacuees returned home due to the improving flood situation.-Bernama