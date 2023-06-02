Drop in number of flood victims in Johor, no change in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor dropped to 420 people this morning compared to 506 last night, while in Sabah, it remained at 46 as of 8 am today.

In JOHOR, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said 394 of the flood victims , involving 110 families, are still at four relief centers (PPS) in Batu Pahat, while the remaining 26 people are at one PPS in Segamat.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims remained at 46 people, involving 12 families, and they are being accommodated at a PPS in Beaufort.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger and severe level continuous rain warning for Pahang until tomorrow (Feb 7).

A danger-level warning was issued for Kuantan while a severe-level continuous rain warning was issued for Temerloh, Maran, Bera, Pekan and Rompin.

In the warning notice issued at 5.50 am today, MetMalaysia also forecast continuous rain at the alert level until tomorrow for Terengganu (Kemaman), Pahang, (Lipis, Raub, Jerantut and Bentong), Negeri Sembilan (Jempol) as well as Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi). -Bernama