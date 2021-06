PETALING JAYA: Residents of PJ Old Town here were shaken from a peaceful evening on Wednesday when they witnessed a high-speed car chase between the police and a drug addict.

There were sighs of relief when the drug addict narrowly missed crashing into several other road users.

Fortunately, after the 20-minute long chase, several police cars in pursuit managed to corner the 34-year-old suspect’s car and arrest him at about 6.40pm.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said a police team on patrol had earlier flagged down the suspect’s car at Jalan 15/16 in Taman Sentosa, off Old Klang Road.

He said as police were about to check on the man, he sped off in a bid to escape.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the police team pursued the suspect who drove his car menacingly, endangering the safety of other road users.

“Even after the suspect’s car was blocked, he remained defiant and refused to give up,” Mohamad Fakhrudin said.

He said police were forced to smash a window to gain access to the man when he locked his car doors.

He said during the arrest, the suspect put up a violent struggle which led to two policemen suffering light injuries.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said police recovered a tube of heroin while checking the car and the suspect tested positive for drug abuse.

He said the man who is in custody under a three day remand order has two past criminal records for car theft.