KUALA LUMPUR: A drug addict who caused his mother to sustain a broken tooth after slapping her on the face was sentenced to five months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin meted out the sentence on Mohd Azli Rahim, 41, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mohd Azli who had previously been jailed for committing criminal intimidation against his mother and was just released two weeks ago, also pleaded guilty to a second charge of threatening to kill his mother.

Aina Azahra sentenced the accused to five months’ jail for each of the charges and ordered him to undergo the sentence concurrently from the date of arrest on Feb 13.

The offences were committed against Rohani Sulaiman, 65, at Perumahan Pantai Permai, Jalan Pantai Dalam, Brickfields here at about 10 am on Feb 13.

The first charge against Mohd Azli was filed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code that carries a maximum jail term of two years or with a fine which may extend to RM4,000 or with both.

The second charge was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code that provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

It is learnt that the accused acted the way he did after his mother refused to give him money to buy drugs.

Deputy public prosecutor Illya Syaheedah Mohd Razif appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama