CAMERON HIGHLANDS: A drug pusher took advantage of a difficulty in obtaining syabu (Methamphetamine) here by doubling its price for a handsome profit.

Cameron Highlands district police chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah said, following intelligence work and a tip off, a district police headquarters (IPD) Narcotics CID team raided a house rented by a 36-year-old local man in Ringlet here noon on Monday.

‘’Police found 61 packets of crystal lumps suspected to be syabu weighing 117.87 grammes (g) worth RM17,550,’’ he told a media conference here today.

He said the unemployed suspect, from Slim River, Perak, who operated alone, was packing the drugs for sale here especially in Ringlet and Tanah Rata, when he was nabbed.

The drug was being sold at RM100 per tube weighing from 0.5 g to one gramme compared to outside market prices of RM40 to RM50 per tube, he added.

Ashari said the suspect obtained the drug supply from Ipoh or Tapah in Perak before bringing them here.

‘’The suspect will vet orders via phone calls or Whatsapp from regular customers before sending them over based on cash on delivery,“ he said.

He said the suspect, who has past drug criminal records, was remanded for seven days until Monday under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another development, Ashari said the level of compliance of the Movement Control Order (MCO) here was over 95 per cent.

He said only 12 compounds were issued for flouting Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) since January 22. — Bernama