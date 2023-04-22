Drug rehab inmate-former ustazah pines for her children on Syawal

BACHOK: A feeling of melancholia arose in former ustazah Mika (not her real name) upon hearing the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 'Takbir' as she reminisced the faces of her children and family celebrating the first day of Syawal today.

Mika, 34, said although she is undergoing the Institutional Treatment and Rehabilitation (RPDI) programme for two to three years at the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) in Bachok, the experience of being separated from her loved ones is very painful but necessary for her.

“I am missing so many memories celebrating Hari Raya...I am thinking of how I managed my four children, aged two to 12, in preparing for our Raya preparations.

“I remember how my father and mother were always busy in the kitchen preparing Hari Raya goodies with my 11 siblings as well as gathering with our relatives...that was the Hari Raya atmosphere that is still vivid in my memory,“ she said when met by Bernama at the Bachok PUSPEN here today.

Elaborating further, the single mother who was a former Kelas Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) teacher never imagined how her life changed in a blink of an eye when her friend introduced her to drugs (syabu) when she was 22 years old.

“I had never seen or known about drugs until one day when I was feeling weak and asked my friend for some painkillers, and was given drugs to relieve me.

“That encounter changed my life forever and slowly I began to lose everything I had...my success, and my car, jewellery and others were sold or pawned to feed my habit,“ she said.

Finally, when she realised she needed help, Mika agreed with her family's decision to be sent to the Bachok PUSPEN where she is receiving treatment and rehabilitation in order to become a better person.

“Alhamdulillah, since coming here (Bachok PUSPEN), I have learnt many things and gained knowledge. My fellow inmates are also trying to change for the better too.

“I will no longer remember the dark period in my life that destroyed me because all the previous tests I went through are history. To the drug addicts who are still out there, come back to the right path, it is not too late to change,“ she added. -Bernama