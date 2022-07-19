Drug shortage may cause prices hike

THE government has been urged to take steps to control the prices of medicines to avoid profiteering as the country faces a shortage of certain drugs, Sinar Harian reports.

President of the Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society Amrahi Buang told Malay daily that the government needs to look at the shortage seriously as it is almost as serious as food security.

“The government needs to address the lack of supply as it impacts the people,“ he reportedly said, adding that the shortage in supply was first noticed in October last year.

He said the shortage is expected to continue till Covid-19 is under control.