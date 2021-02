KUALA LUMPUR: Drug trafficking syndicates have been detected switching to courier services to continue their activities during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), since last year.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Razarudin Husain said the use of the new tactic showed a significant increase, with traffickers hiding drugs in essential items and basic necessities.

“Last year, the police busted a drug trafficking syndicate using courier services involving 84 cases and made 103 arrests while for this year it involved five cases and four arrests,“ he said in a statement today.

Razarudin said apart from using courier services, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) also busted drug trafficking syndicates using e-hailing services, involving 29 cases and 39 arrests nationwide, during the same period.

“Traffickers were found using e-hailing delivery services to deliver drugs by hiding them in food packages or items to deceive the authorities,“ he said.

He said another method was to use the delivery of essential goods and basic necessities transportation because only certain trucks were allowed to cross state and district borders.

“Drug trafficking syndicates also organised parties in luxury condos because entertainment centres are no longer allowed to operate apart from also selling online, including through popular e-commerce websites, where sales and purchases take place openly,“ he said.

Razarudin said PDRM seized various types of drugs worth RM168.26 million nationwide throughout January this year.

He said the drugs seized weighed 27,623.47 kg and also 4,955.61 litres in liquid form with the highest seizures involving Erimin 5 type drugs, cannabis and syabu.

“During that period, a total of 9,323 individuals were arrested for various drug-related offences of whom 28 were civil servants.

“A total of 22 syndicates were also crippled and action was also taken in accordance with the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, where JSJN managed to seize various syndicate assets estimated to be worth RM26.1 million,“ he said. — Bernama