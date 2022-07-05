Drugged boy finally discharged after 8-day stay in hospital

THE 3-year-old boy hospitalised after being overdosed on drugs last month, has returned home.

According to a report by NST, the boy’s mother said they returned to their home in Dabong, Kuala Krai last Thursday.

Although she was unhappy with the punishment meted out to the suspect, she said she had no choice but to accept it.

“Compared to the cruel act that he did to my son, l believe he deserves more than that,“ she reportedly said.

The boy was rushed to hospital after high traces of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, were found in his system last month.

Police then detained the boy’s 32-year-old relative who is believed to be a drug addict.

On June 28, the suspect, a trader, was sentenced to three years’ jail by the Kota Baru Sessions Court for causing the child to overdose on methamphetamine and morphine.

The incident happened at the riverside of Kampung Sri Jaya, Mahligai, Kuala Krai at 3pm on June 18.