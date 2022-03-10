Drunk driver kills five students in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: Five young people were killed in the Slovak capital Bratislava when a car crashed into a group of university students at a bus stop, police said on Monday.

The 60-year-old driver has been arrested following the incident late on Sunday.

“Four people died immediately on the spot, another young student died... today, one is still in critical condition,“ the police said on their official Facebook page.

Five others were seriously injured, according to a spokeswoman for the Emergency Medical Service.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec told journalists on Monday: “Among the victims and injured were students. Some of them were supposed to have their first day of university on Monday. It’s a huge tragedy”.

“If you drink and drive, you immediately become a weapon,“ Mikulec said, adding that the driver would face seven to 12 years in prison if found guilty.-AFP