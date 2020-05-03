Drunk driver ploughs into roadblock, kills policeman

KAJANG: A 31-year-old police corporal on duty at a roadblock at the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas) here, was killed early today after being hit by a driver believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Cpl Safwan Mohamad Ismail was killed on the spot after being hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 44-year-old man at the roadblock near the South Kajang toll plaza at about 2.10am.

The policeman, who was attached to the Kajang CID, suffered multiple head and bodily injuries.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the driver, who was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol, had lost control of his vehicle before crashing into policeman and a police car which was parked by the road shoulder.

He said the case is being investigated for reckless driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.

It is learnt that the driver of the Toyota was also injured in the accident and was warded at the Serdang Hospital for treatment.

Safwan’s body was also sent to the Serdang Hospital for a post mortem.

The policeman who turned 31 less than a month ago hailed from Tanjung Rambutan, Perak.

In a separate case in Taman Melawati, another driver believed to be drunk was arrested after he crashed his car into a police roadblock at about 4am yesterday.

None of the police personnel on duty suffered injuries but the crash damaged two police barricades.

The driver and his passenger aged 29 and 33 were arrested for investigations.