DSR Taiko eyes bigger market share with Musang King global expansion

PETALING JAYA: Integrated durian company DSR Taiko Bhd has set its sights on expansion in 2022 with plans to increase its production capacity upstream as well as creating a bigger market presence domestically and overseas.

Its CEO Datuk Ng Lian Poh revealed that the company, which is involved in the upstream orchard durian production to the downstream value added products, is looking to acquire another 50 acres of mature durian trees in the coming year.

“In total, we expect to spend RM30-45 million for our upstream expansion, subject to the price of the orchard,” he told the media at the opening of its D’MasKing flagship outlet today.

As for its market presence, Ng stated that it has already started the export of its Musang King durian products under the D.MasKing brand to a few countries namely Australia, Dubai, Bahrain. He elaborated that the company is looking to export to more countries via the Daily Fresh networks which has a presence in 15 countries such as China, UAE, Indonesia, Singapore and South Africa.

“Thus far, the durian industry has mostly exported durian fruits. DSR is now taking it a step further to enhance fresh durians’ added value by developing unique specialty products.”

For its foreign conquest, Ng stated that it is undertaking research & development (R&D) activities with the support of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).

On the subject, Mida CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman commented the agency’s ethos is to be a conduit for product development, from seeding R&D activities right up to commercialisation and international market reach.

“Mida via the Domestic Investment Coordination Platform has successfully assisted many SME and local businesses including DSR to pursue their business plans by providing the missing link between businesses, funding, technology and research capability,” he said.

Aside from the agency, the group has also entered into a project agreement with Sirim Bhd subsidiary Sirim Tech Venture to develop an industry standard on the Musang King durian breed.

Sirim president and group CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad commented that the establishment of a quality standard for agriculture facilitates an important step for future industry development.

“I believe this would also advocate sustainable agriculture practices by inculcating discipline in plantation owners to utilise responsible farming methods towards achieving steady growth in the coming years,” he said.

On the partnership, Ng remarked that the partnership with Sirim will enable it to develop holistic orchards-to-consumer business solutions, establishing industry standards for Musang King durians, as well as Musang King Integrated Tracking Systems to enhance product traceability.

Following the opening of the group’s flagship store, it aims to open another two outlets in Johor and Penang in 2022.