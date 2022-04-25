Dual miners becomes game changer in cryptocurrency mining

KUALA LUMPUR: Dual Miners has recently earned the distinction of becoming the first company ever to introduce an extraordinary range of endothermic cryptocurrency mining rigs.

According to a statement, a team of investors is working towards making crypto mining simple and profitable.

Others have argued that cryptocurrency mining is becoming increasingly difficult, but a new announcement from Dual Miners, which is currently releasing worldwide, the world’s first dual-miner hardware, uses both SHA-256 and Scrypt to mine.

Additionally, the dual-miners can be configured to process transactions for other cryptocurrencies that use the SHA-256 or Scrypt hashing algorithms.

Due to innovative hardware design, Dual Miner’s mining chip, FM9800-XD112, achieves high hash rates while consuming the least amount of energy possible. They come with a built-in controller as well as software already installed.

Following an extensive period of testing that included evaluating, prototyping, and extreme-condition pressure testing, the Dual Miner’s DualPro and DualPro Max hardware products, as well as the DualPremium hardware products, are now ready for mass production.

The Dual Miners Enhance Energy Saver system advantages, according to the solution’s inventors, include each machine will be equipped with a cooling system, a 7-nanometre chip, a noise reduction mechanism, a regulated operational humidity with a power supply, and a wireless network connection (Wi-Fi) or an Ethernet connection.

With a short delay, users can mine Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR), Ethereum (ETH), and several other cryptocurrencies thanks to the algorithm attached to the system, which comprises globally known software and hardware technologies.