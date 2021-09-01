Duchess of Kent Hospital takes measures to accommodate more Covid-19 patients

SANDAKAN: The Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK) has taken proactive measures to accommodate more Covid-19 patients needing oxygen aid.

State Health director Dr Rose Nani Muidin said the medical ward for women which is equipped with 38 beds had been converted into a Covid-19 ward.

She also said the hospital has 166 oxygen ports and 42 oxygen tanks with a capacity of 3,000 litres and 6,000 litres respectively.

“And to accommodate the hospital’s oxygen needs, we have acquired 10 oxygen tanks from Kinabatangan Hospital and 20 more from Beluran Hospital,” she said in a statement today.

As of yesterday, Sandakan registered 3,294 active cases and as a Covid-19 hospital, HDOK also accepts patients from nearby districts like Kinabatangan, Beluran, Telupid and Tongod.

Dr Rose Nani said data from the Sabah State Health Department showed between 80 and 90 per cent of patients needing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, have not been vaccinated and she urged residents to take steps to quickly get their Covid-19 jabs. -Bernama