Due recognition for efforts, sacrifice of unsung heroes

PETALING JAYA: There are many heroes without capes in our midst, and they often go unnoticed and unrewarded. Although recognition for their contributions is not these do-gooders’ main motivation, highlighting their deeds will help others to do their bit as well.

The MyHero Award is one avenue for the public to reward such heroes who have contributed to society and individuals without expecting anything in return.

“There are many individuals who often cultivate caring and compassion among us,” said Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCCI) National Unity Committee chairman Datuk Richard Lau Chi Chiang.

“They cultivate a life of mutual respect, devotion, help, and carrying out good deeds.

“Many of us might have received help from such people, who do not take race or religion into account when helping others.

“Such behaviour deserves gratitude and should be appreciated by all for fostering mutual respect and creating a loving society,” he said.

KLSCCCI is organising the MyHero Award for the fourth time to give recognition and pay tribute to the unsung Malaysian heroes for their inspiring and courageous stories as well as determination in building national unity and enhancing racial harmony.

Eighteen unsung heroes from various ethnic backgrounds had been crowned every two years since 2014.

Lau said there will be 30 shortlisted candidates this year.

“The nomination for ‘My Unsung Unity Hero’ is ongoing.

“There are still 16 days to the closing date (for nomination) on June 15, and we hope to receive more nominations this year to recognise all the heroes’ efforts and the sacrifices that they have made,” he told theSun yesterday.

Lau said the chamber believes that unity is the key to prosperity and it should be practised by citizens daily.

“MyHero Award aims to provide a proper platform for netizens to recognise or reward their unity unsung hero.

“Some of them work behind the scene without any expectation of being recognised.

“The award is also to encourage those who wish to be like their nominated heroes, as the chamber believes that the winners’ stories could educate the younger generation about tolerance.”

Lau said there is no cap on the number of nominees. There are a total of seven awards of which six are for the open category or the adult category, while the other category is for youths.

“For the open category, each winner will receive a cash prize of RM5,000, a certificate and a trophy. They will also be appointed as Friend of Unity by the National Unity and Integration Department.

“As for the youth category, the winner will receive a certificate, trophy and a cash prize of RM3,000, and also be appointed as the Friend of Unity by the National Unity and Integration Department.

“The other shortlisted candidates and their proposer will be rewarded with a certificate,” he said.