PETALING JAYA: While jobs have been lost and incomes reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of living continues to rise.

As a result, more households are falling below the poverty line.

For instance, economist Dr Barjoyai Bardai said more of those in the B40 group are now living in poverty while many from the lower M40 group have dropped into the B40 group.

He said to make matters worse the health crisis has diverted the government’s focus away from poverty eradication.

He added as a result of the pandemic and the eventual economic fallout, the poverty level has likely reached 11% to 12% today, up from 8.4% last year. The poverty rate in 2019 was 5.6%.

Barjoyai said as a result of the economic crisis, whole family profiles for those in the B40 and M40 groups have been altered.

He added the lower demand for goods and services as a result of the pandemic should have dragged prices down, but this was not the case.

“The problem is that the supply has also dropped and this has led to price increases,” he told theSun.

For example, the cost of mutton at a market is higher now than it was three years ago.

As a result of these two factors – loss of or reduction in income and price increases – more people are now living in poverty.

Barjoyai said the government should act quickly to help those in need, adding that more than a million micro-businesses have already folded, leaving their owners without income.

“We should at least have a short-term plan to help put food on the table for those most badly affected,” he said.

Sunway University economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the Covid-19 pandemic has also wiped out savings of those in the lower-income group, forcing many of them into poverty.

“It will take them some time to rebuild their savings and regain the loss of livelihood.”

Yeah said the government will have to come up with policies that will create more jobs and return incomes to pre-pandemic levels.

“We also need more funds allocated for social spending over the next two to three years.”

He said more money should be invested in skills training and enhancement.

“With better skills, workers will be able to get better-paying jobs.”

Yeah said for the long term, the government should work on eradicating poverty through skills training.

“The government has to accelerate income growth but it must be even and across the board. The gross national income saw a 6% drop, which means that everyone lost 6% of their overall income. The lower income group was the hardest hit,” he said.

Yeah added as the economy recovers, the rich will reap the benefits whilst the B40 and M40 will find themselves left behind.

He said the only means to overcome this is to improve skills level and productivity.

One major problem that may arise is people may even accept jobs with salaries below the pre-pandemic level just to get back into the job market, he added.

“The pandemic has resulted in new demands and new jobs with strong growth prospects.”