Duitnow offers hot air balloon rides at Jom Heboh carnival

PUTRAJAYA: E-payment and money transfer service DuitNow, supported by Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), is offering thrill seekers a ride on a hot air balloon at Karnival Jom Heboh here.

For a nominal fee of RM1, which is required to be paid via DuitNow QR, visitors could enjoy a ride on the tethered hot air balloon. Operating from 8am-11am and 6pm-9pm for two days until today, the hot air balloon will hover over the skyline, lifting off from Anjung Floria.

DuitNow QR’s compatibility lets consumers scan and pay with any mobile banking or e-wallet. Merchants and users can easily transact with one DuitNow QR code.

PayNet director of retail payment and services Khairuan Abd Rahman said DuitNow is partnering Karnival Jom Heboh as its “Rakan Cashless Jom Heboh”.

“QR codes are a major contributor in the drive to a cashless economy, fueled by the permeation of e-payments in every layer of society, especially among the B40 segment. DuitNow leads the charge on this, and with e-commerce and omnichannel retail becoming more common, it’s crucial to ensure that merchant touchpoints are ingrained into our daily lives,” he said in a statement.

Besides enjoying hot air balloon rides, the public will be able to enjoy a variety of other fun activities at the PayNet DuitNow set-up, which includes a bubble balloon activity, face painting, and an Instagrammable corner

DuitNow plans to bring the hot air balloon and other on-ground activities to other states after Putrajaya.