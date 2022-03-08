Duo jailed 14 days, fined RM75,000 for bribing TNB officer

SEREMBAN: Two men were each fined RM75,000 and jailed 14 days by the Sessions Court here today for bribing a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) officer last November.

Goh How Keong, 50, and Gan Tze Lee, 49, both self-employed, were ordered by Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed to serve their sentences from the date of arrest on Feb 28 after pleading guilty to the offence.

Rushan Lutfi also ordered RM83,380 seized during the investigation to be forfeited to the government.

Goh and Gan were accused of offering RM15,000 to a TNB officer as an inducement not to take action against a premises owner suspected of violating the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

They committed the offence at the car park of the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, near here on Nov 5 last year.

The duo was charged under Section 16 (b) (A) of the MACC Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of five times the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

According to the facts of the case, the duo was accused of being involved in cryptocurrency mining activities since mid-2021 at several premises around Negeri Sembilan, and had bribed a TNB officer in an attempt to ensure their theft of electricity supply remained unreported.

Both Goh and Gan paid their fines.-Bernama