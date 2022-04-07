Duo shot dead by cops, key suspects in murder, drug case

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two men who were shot dead by police in Kampung Simpang Tokku here last Tuesday were identified as the suspects in a murder case and also members of a drug trafficking syndicate that has been active in the state for the past 10 years.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said one of the suspects was known as “Nuar Taman”, aged 29 and from here, while the other was identified as 25-year-old ‘Pendi Buaya’ from Marang.

“One of them had has eight previous records for drug-related offences, while the other 11 previous records also for drug-related offences. They were known among drug addicts in the state, including in the Felda area,“ he added.

He told this to reporters after the handing over of duties by outgoing Terengganu Criminal Investigation Department (KJSJ) Head ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar to former Kuala Terengganu deputy district police chief ACP Suffian Sulaiman.

Mohd Marzukhi has been appointed as the Principal Assistant Director (Training/Examination/Competency), Training Division of the Management Department at the Bukit Aman Police headquarters.

According to Rohaimi, the two suspects were believed responsible for the death of a 41-year-old man who was shot by a roadside in Kampung Pasir Tinggi, Hulu Terengganu last March 5.

“Based on the police investigation, only the two were suspects involved in the shooting case (in Pasir Tinggi),“ he added.

He said following the shooting incident between the two suspects and the police last Tuesday, the police found two .38 revolvers and several bullets in a car used by the suspects.

“The police also found 20 plastic packets of suspected syabu weighing more than 1,000 grams and 14 small bottles of heroin weighing more than 67 grammes,” he added.

In another development, Rohaimi said all district police chiefs had been instructed to monitor the sale of firecrackers and fireworks to ensure that only those permissible were sold to the public.

“However, selling firecrackers and fireworks to individuals under 18 years-old is an offence,” he added. ― Bernama