Duopharma first company to get halal certification for oncology product

KUALA LUMPUR: Duopharma Biotech Bhd became the first pharmaceutical company in Malaysia to receive the halal certification for an oncology product awarded by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

In a statement, Duopharma Biotech said the product is currently approved as an adjuvant treatment for postmenopausal women with early breast cancer ass well as a first-line treatment for postmenopausal women with advanced breast cancer.

The product is manufactured at the company’s highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HAPI) facility in Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

“The halal oncology product is supplied to both government and private healthcare hospitals in Malaysia and has recently been approved for export to Brunei and Singapore,” the company said.

Duopharma Biotech group managing director Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar said that the milestone of achieving halal certification for this product is in line with the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, whereby access to medicine is one of the key focus areas.

“We are making continuous efforts to provide consumers and patients with access to much-needed medicines and therapies (which are) assured safe for use and effective, high in quality, hygienic, and halal from the start.

“Our state-of-the-art HAPI facility plays a vital role in the fight against many diseases, enabling the company to embrace innovation and technology to serve patient needs and expand access to specialised therapies,” he added.-Bernama