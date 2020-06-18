Duped into working for online betting scammers

A YOUNG Malaysian who responded to a good-paying job as a customer service personnel in an online advertisement was duped into working for an illegal gambling syndicate in the Philippines at a quarter of the promised salary.

According to Chinese press reports yesterday which identified the 28-year-old victim from Teluk Intan, Perak, only as Chen, the syndicate held his passport and forced him to entice potential customers to its online gambling site where the bookies almost always win.

Chen, who flew to the Philippines in February last year after he was recruited following a brief exchange of information on Facebook, wanted to quit on realising he was cheated but gave up the idea when he was shown video clips of recruits being beaten up for quitting.

He then planned his escape but it was not until six months later before he got his break.

On his way to a clinic after faking illness, he managed to dash to the Malaysian embassy which provided the necessary assistance for him to return to Malaysia.

Chen related his ordeal at a press conference arranged by MCA Public Service and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong and MCA Youth chief Nicole Wong Siaw Ting in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

“The recruiter promised a monthly pay of RMB8,000 (about RM4,800), free food and accommodation,” said Chen.

“On arriving in Manila, I was taken to a huge building where I was to work and stay for the next six months and had my passport taken away.

“One month later, I was told I would be paid RMB4,000 but in the end, I only received an average of RMB2,000 a month after being told that I did not meet the ‘sales’ targets.”

He said the syndicate, which was run by Chinese nationals, provided him with the script and he had to act the part of a candy girl in enticing “clients” in China to place bets at a gambling site run by the syndicate.

The syndicate provided Chen and an army of similarly duped young Chinese-speaking recruits with a list of potential clients, and their job was to chat these “targets” on WeChat and steer them to the gambling site.

“The syndicate will pay if the clients win small but if they win big, excuses such as system errors will be used to refuse payment. The whole thing is a scam,” said Chen.

