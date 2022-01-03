Durian Tunggal, Jus dams overflow under control: BKSA

MELAKA: The overflow from the Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah and Jus Dam in Jasin is under control although the levels of both dams have reached 100 per cent.

Melaka Water Regulatory Authority (BKSA) Water Resources Director Faizah Abdul Rahman said the state government has not made any decision to release water from the two dams because the overflow rate is being controlled by the existing spillway system.

“The viral statement regarding the release of water from the Durian Tunggal Dam is inaccurate. It refers to the opening of the tidal gate in the river to facilitate the flow of water,“ she said in a statement here yesterday.

Meanwhile, in SEREMBAN, residents in Jeram Toi and the area around Sungai Klawang in Jelebu here have been asked not to worry or panic as both locations are under control now.

Head of Jelebu Fire and Rescue Station Mohd Fazzil Mohd Yunus said this was because the water level in the affected area was under control based on the monitoring using Negeri Sembilan Forestry Department (JPNS) drones yesterday evening.

“The message that went viral saying that there will be floods in the area was only as a precautionary measure if the water rises due to prolonged rainfall.

“Sometimes messages like that are exaggerated and later create panic. There is no issue, we have carried out monitoring this afternoon and the situation is under control,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

In addition, he said other government agencies such as the police, Civil Defence Force and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) are on the alert to face any possibilities.-Bernama