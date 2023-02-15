Dutch, Australian companies express interests to invest in Johor: Onn Hafiz

PONTIAN: Several companies based in the Netherlands and Australia are interested to invest in various sectors in Johor following their confidence in its potentials as well as achievements accomplished by the state throughout last year.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said this matter was conveyed in his meetings with the delegations from both countries during his three-day working visit to Singapore.

“In Singapore, we met with many delegations who were interested to invest in Johor and the feedback we received from them were very encouraging, with the Netherlands wanting to start their business here, and Australia also want to get involved in data centre development...this makes us very excited.

“This is because, up to the third quarter (last year), Johor recorded investment of RM63.9 billion, (hence) the potential for Johor is huge, and at the state level, we will continue to intensify efforts to attract more investors to the state,“ he said.

He told reporters this after the ground-breaking ceremony of the bitumen storage tank at ATB Tanjung Bin, Tanjung Bin Petroleum Centre here, today.

He said the increased efficiency rate to attract investors is important as it will subsequently increase the income for the state, besides adding more quality jobs for Malaysians, specifically to Bangsa Johor.

Onn Hafiz further said that the state is optimistic of maintaining its position as a key investment destination in the country and believed that the investment worth RM63.9 billion recorded for the January-September 2022 period is achievable this year.

After Singapore, the state government has planned to hold official visits to the Netherlands and China soon to discuss investment opportunities in Johor, hence, enabling to draw investors and international companies to set up businesses in the state.

“During the Singapore visit, investors also praised Johor’s capability through Invest Johor, besides Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) which help to expedite the documentation process to invest in Johor,“ he said.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz officiated the ground-breaking ceremony of the development of phase three project expansion worth RM260 million which is expected to further encourage the expansion of the sector in this region.

The Tanjung Bin Petrochemical and Maritime Centre which is developed by international investors including from the Nertherlands with a capital of RM2.4 billion since 2012 is aimed to transform southern Johor into an oil and gas hub. -Bernama