Dutch health agency confirms first monkeypox case in child

PARIS: The Dutch health institute RIVM has reported the country’s first case of a minor contracting monkeypox as the outbreak of the viral disease endemic to Africa continues to spread across Europe, reported Sputnik.

The health authority said that a child of primary school age has been diagnosed with the disease. Almost all monkeypox cases so far have occurred after sexual contact, but RIVM said that sexual abuse was not suspected.

The Netherlands has recorded 352 cases as of Monday. The first case was confirmed on May 20. Since then, new infections have been found daily, averaging 10 cases per day. A large proportion of people who test positive are men who have sex with men.-Bernama