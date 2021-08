KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) confirmed yesterday that samples of buffalo meat imported from India from January to July this year tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.

According to DVS, they implemented a monitoring and surveillance programme ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year.

“From January to July, 455 samples in total from locally produced and imported animals and animal-based products including buffalo meat from India were collected and tested negative for the virus.

“As there was no Covid-19 virus detected in the buffalo meat imported from India, DVS will not impose an import restriction for Indian frozen buffalo meat,” DVS told Bernama in an e-mail reply yesterday.

DVS also has a system in place on approval of import of frozen meat which also includes Indian buffalo meat brought into the country.

Therefore, the department advised the public not to worry about the safety of imported frozen buffalo meat as it is sourced from approved slaughterhouses by the Malaysian government and the meat plants are fully monitored by the exporting country’s authorities. -Bernama