DVS ordered to monitor pig farms responsible for Sungai Rambai pollution

DENGKIL: The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) has issued a notice to the Department of Veterinary Service (DVS), about the monitoring of pig farms allegedly responsible for pollution in Sungai Rambai in Lukut, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix), said that the ministry had reviewed the full report from the Department of Environment (DOE) on the river pollution, and ordered DVS to monitor the situation.

DVS is responsible for continuously monitoring livestock farms in compliance with the law, apart from ensuring that breeders have a valid operating licence, he told reporters after launching the national-level World Ozone Day 2022, here today.

According to the Environmental Quality Report 2020, Sungai Rambai is the only river in Malaysia in Class Five, the highest level of pollution, based on the National Water Quality Standard, for two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020.

Tuan Ibrahim added that KASA is committed to improving water quality and restoring the aesthetic virtue of the rivers.

Earlier, in his opening speech, Tuan Ibrahim said that the government has implemented various efforts to protect the ozone layer, including the Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) Phase Out Management Plan, in stages, since 2012.

He said that Malaysia ratified the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Oct 21, 2020, to reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are alternatives to HCFCs (greenhouse gases), and which have the potential to cause high global warming.

“The commitment to implement the Kigali Amendment is expected to reduce emissions by 105 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, while the global temperature can be reduced by 0.5 degrees Celsius in 2100,” he said.

Themed Montreal Protocol@35 - Global Cooperation Protecting Life on Earth, World Ozone Day is observed annually on Sept 16, to commemorate the date of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, which was signed on Sept 16, 1987.-Bernama