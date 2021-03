KUALA LUMPUR: Biotechnology company, Dyadic International Inc (Dyadic) is expanding its partnership with South Korea’s Medytox Inc (Medytox) to co-develop C1 manufactured Covid-19 vaccines and/or boosters, which will, if successful, be used to immunise people against two or more of the current and future Covid-19 variants.

According to a statement, this project can provide dedicated local supply, to help combat Covid-19 in this region of the world.

“If global efforts to eradicate the current pandemic are to be successful, there needs to be more efficient, affordable, and flexible ways to develop and manufacture vaccines globally, that can stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Dyadic’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Emalfarb.

“If we are to achieve a better future, we must reduce or eliminate the risk of future pandemics, by acting now to invest in crucial research and development to optimise vaccination and drug strategies and technologies.

“A growing number of global scientists, industry and government agencies believe the C1 platform is positioning Dyadic as the partner of choice for high volume, low-cost, next generation vaccine and drug manufacturing, including Covid-19, influenza and other vaccines.”

Meanwhile, Dr Gi-Hyeok Yang, Sr, Executive Vice-President and Head of Research and Development at Medytox said: “We are very excited to extend our collaboration with Dyadic and their C1 technology platform to partner in the co-development of C1 manufactured Covid-19 vaccines.”

“We look forward to gaining additional experience with the C1 technology as it has potential for use in developing and producing a growing number of vaccines, drugs, and other biological products in addition to Covid-19.”

More details at http://www.dyadic.com. — Bernama