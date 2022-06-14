Dynaciate to acquire industrial land in Bentong for RM12m

PETALING JAYA: Dynaciate Group Bhd has proposed to acquire freehold industrial land in Bentong for RM12 million as part of its ongoing strategy to identify, invest and develop potential industrial land and buildings.

Dynaciate’s wholly owned subsidiary Magnitude Resources Sdn Bhd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Powernet Industries Sdn Bhd, which is wholly owned by KPower Bhd, for the proposed acquisition.

The 5.8-acre Bentong property has a double-storey office building annexed with a single-storey factory, a double-storey and one single-storey detached warehouses, as well as fixtures and fittings of the buildings which include machinery, plant, materials and equipment.

The site is near Kawasan Perindustrian Bentong, just 5.3km to the southeast of Pekan Bentong, and 2.1km to the north of Bentong Toll Plaza along Karak Highway. The Bentong property is expected to benefit from other projects within close proximity such as the Malaysia China Kuantan Industrial Park and the revival of the East Coast Rail Link Genting Tunnel Project in Bentong.

Dynaciate executive director Melvin Lim (pix) said the proposed acquisition will contribute positively to the group’s future earnings, having seen the increasing demand and growth in industrial property markets in Malaysia.

“This is taken into consideration the location of the Bentong property, as well as the provision for its future property value appreciation within its vicinity.

“We are actively expanding our property portfolio, capitalising on the group’s construction resources in particular within the industrial land and building sector to increase the value of our property investments. Pushing forward, our ultimate portfolio strategy is to identify, invest and to develop the ever-growing capital appreciation and rental income potentials within the said industrial market,” he added.

The proposed acquisition will be financed with borrowings, and is expected to be completed by second quarter of this year.