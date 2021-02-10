E-commerce platform boon for traders

PETALING JAYA: E-commerce platforms have proven to be a boon for traders with sales of Chinese New Year (CNY) merchandise, such as hampers and delicacies like “bak kwa”, picking up in the days leading to the celebration.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said that leading up to Shopee’s 2.2 CNY Sale, which ends on Feb 13, keywords such as “100 Plus”, “Chinese New Year decorations”, “Bak Kwa”, “Bird’s Nest”, “Abalone”, “Ox Family Matching T-shirts” and “cheongsam” appeared in the top 30 keyword searches and trended upwards during the sale.

“Bak kwa sellers are seeing a surge in orders for the dried meat delicacy. A seller from Selangor received 400 orders in a day as early as one month before Chinese New Year.

“We also noted that in January alone, more than 10,000 orders for CNY cookies, such as pineapple tarts, peanut crumble and butter cookies, were placed on Shopee.”

Ho noted that traffic to the platform had also increased significantly compared to last year.

In addition, he said small traders and businesses on Shopee were taking part in the 2.2 CNY Sale. Shopee has created a “Petaling Street Goes Ong-line” campaign, which can be found under the “Buy Malaysia” category.

The Buy Malaysia section seeks to assist the local Chinatown sellers to promote their CNY merchandise following news reports that these traders had suffered losses of up to 95% due to the second movement control order (MCO).

“This initiative that Shopee launched in partnership with the Kuala Lumpur Hawkers and Petty Traders Association sees us encouraging Malaysians to buy the merchandise of these traders, by offering buyers 50% cashback, 8 sen deals as well as free shipping vouchers as added incentives,” Ho said.

E-commerce business owner Emilda Natasya Dzulfadly Vasan said the MCO had in fact, had an opposite effect on her business.

“Chinese New Year sales at our company, Sparkle Hamper and Gifts, has been increasing. With just days left before the New Year, all our ready stock hampers have been sold.”

Emilda said her business recorded a profit of almost RM15,000 within two weeks of Chinese New Year.

“Our Chinese New Year sales last year was about RM30,000 and online sales profit was around RM5,000,” she said.

Lazada Malaysia senior vice-president of management Stephy Lim said as Malaysians prepare to celebrate the festivities in the safety of their homes, Lazada has seen thousands of related searches during the recent Lazada CNY Sale.

“These included keywords such as “steamboat”, “Eu Yan Sang”, “Abalone”, “Bak Kwa”, “CNY cookies” and more.

“In addition, groceries skyrocketed as the highest growing category on Lazada during this period, with over 500% increase in year-on-year sales, number of orders and customer base,” she said.

Apart from groceries, the Chinese New Year tradition remained strong among Malaysians with some of the other top searches on Lazada that included “cheongsam” and “CNY decoration”.

“It also showed growth in beauty, home and living as well as fashion products, with year-on-year sales more than doubled during the Lazada CNY Sale.

“These trends give us insights into local customer behaviour and showcases how Malaysians have adapted to online solutions, not only for daily essentials but also for lifestyle needs, to have a sense of normalcy while staying at home,” Lim added.