E-hailing company Maxim Malaysia eyes northern expansion

ALOR SETAR: E-hailing company Maxim Malaysia is planning to expand its services to more towns in the country this year, especially in the north of the peninsula, to meet rising demand.

Director Ahmad Khamal Abd Manan said the company operates in 50 towns nationwide and has between 200 to 500 drivers in each town, carrying out services such as e-hailing, courier, cargo and food deliveries.

“Our plan for 2023 will focus on towns in the north such as in states like Kedah, Perlis, Penang, and northern Perak which have a high number of users.

“In Kedah, we have operations in Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Kulim, and Langkawi. We are monitoring the level of demand in other towns in Kedah and in states nearby,” he told Bernama.

Ahmad Khamal said the company has also expanded its services to laundry and grocery deliveries as well as towing service for cars, which can be accessed via its Maxim application.

“However, not all towns have these extra services,” he added.

Maxim Malaysia has been operating in the country since 2018.-Bernama