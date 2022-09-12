E-hailing driver charged with living on prostitution

GEORGE TOWN: A e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four counts of living on prostitution.

Lee Eng Seng (pix), 45, was charged with living on the earnings of the prostitution of four foreign women at a hotel at Jalan C.Y. Choy here between 5.55 pm and 8 pm last Aug 30.

The charges, framed under Section 372A(1) of the Penal Code, provide imprisonment for up to 15 years and with whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine, if found guilty.

Judge Mohammad Khalid AB. Karim allowed Lee bail of RM20,000 on all charges and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station once a month pending disposal of the case.

The court set Oct 13 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Shahrezal Mohd Shukri, while Lee was represented by lawyer Tey Yi Kai.-Bernama