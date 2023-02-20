E-Mutiara sponsors KUFC, Selangor FC to the tune of RM1m

KOTA BHARU: Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad (E-Mutiara) today forged strategic partnership with Super League teams Kelantan United FC (KUFC) and Selangor FC involving sponsorship worth RM1 million.

Its Executive Chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail said the two clubs will each receive sponsorship amounting to RM500,000.

“We chose these two teams because of our long-standing relationship and we feel very comfortable working with them.

“We hope they are able to make changes and give stiff fight against the competing teams this season,“ he said after the sponsorship signing ceremony with the two clubs here today.

Also present were KUFC managing director Rozi Muhamad and Selangor FC chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon.

The 2023 Super League season is scheduled to start on Friday (Feb 24).

Meanwhile, Rozi said that although KUFC were more comfortable being considered an ‘underdog’ team in this season’s Super League competition, his side had managed to secure more than 10 sponsors so far.

Johan Kamal, when asked about the Red Giants match against KUFC on Feb 26 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), Selangor, said his team will give a stiff fight and not take the opponents lightly. -Bernama