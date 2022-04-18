E-scooters: MOT will determine bylaws

PUTRAJAYA: Bylaws relating to the use of electric scooters or e-scooters will be decided, including the implementation of licences for e-scooter users and suppliers, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said.

“We will issue measures or bylaws soon, (For instance,) for certain speeds, they need licences,” he said at a media conference after launching a road safety and integrated ops campaign in conjunction with 2022 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations here today.

Wee said the e-scooter situation required a suitable solution to ensure consumers are not exposed to the risk of crashes as the vehicle is capable of reaching speeds comparable to that of a motorcycle.

He said the use of electric vehicles is contained under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) (Amendment) 2020, encompassing the aspect of micro mobility devices that have bylaws regarding related specifications.

Wee also said that these micro mobility devices are too varied and have different names, therefore it required a clear definition that would be made through the bylaw.

“I feel we have to fine-tune each detail and actually we’ve held engagements repeatedly. The number of micro mobility devices are a lot, it’s called e-bicycles but it’s not a bike because its speed is high and it doesn’t use pedals.

“We need to study each one so that we don’t miss anything out. The definition must be clear and we need to control (the use of micro mobility devices) for the benefit of all,” he said.

A news portal reported today on the dangerous use of e-scooters in Cyberjaya, where users totally disregarded their personal safety by posing potential risks to other users.

Under Act 333, the definition of micro mobility refers to vehicles powered by an electric source, internal combustion engine or human power or a combination of electric source, internal combustion engine or human power, with a maximum speed of 50 kilometres an hour.-Bernama