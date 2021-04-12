EAIC recommends immigration facilities at KLIA to be improved

SEPANG: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) will recommend to the government to improve Immigration facilities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), especially at the operations office, said EAIC Commissioner Tan Sri Mahmood Adam.

He said this followed a visit by EAIC to KLIA today to observe the daily operations of enforcement agencies there, namely the Immigration Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Malaysian Customs and the Health Ministry’s Enforcement Division .

The recommendations included to increase the number of Immigration counters at the operations office, he told a press conference after the visit.

He said there were currently four Immigration counters with the ability to handle only 30 foreign visitors at a time.

On the feedback for the Health Ministry, he said there were only 200 staff to handle the Covid-19 screening on flight passengers arriving at KLIA at a time, which was not enough.

We will propose for the number of staff there to be increased, he added.

Mahmood said EAIC would discuss the proposed recommendations with the relevant agencies before bringing up the matter to the government.

Based on EAIC’s observations, the operating procedures of the enforcement agencies at KLIA, including health screening, immigration check-points and customs inspection, were orderly and systematic.

On complaints involving enforcement agencies at KLIA, Mahmood said 18 complaints were received since 2015 and all of them had been resolved.

Also in the entourage during the one-hour visit were EAIC deputy chairman Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali and EAIC Commissioner Datuk Alizatul Khair Osman Khairuddin. — Bernama