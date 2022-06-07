Eain Yow poised to seize National Men’s squash title

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one Ng Eain Yow is determined to snatch the men’s premier division title in the National Squash Championships from arch-rival and defending champion Ivan Yuen.

Eain Yow, who is ranked world 23rd, has an important mission to end his wait for the title in the 2022 edition from July 8-12, after seven unsuccessful appearances.

“However, to achieve the mission, I need to rectify my weaknesses in terms of finishing and attacking from the front court,“ he said after a press conference on the tournament at the National Squash Centre today.

His best achievement was in the 2019 edition, when he made it to the final before losing to Ivan.

Meanwhile, Ivan, a four-time champion (2017-2020), said he didn’t want to exert undue pressure on himself but to focus on one tourney at a time.

“I don’t want to think yet about getting to the final because everyone stands the same chance in this tournament. The first day is the most important day -- whether you are really ready for the tournament, and hopefully I start off well,“ he said.

For the women’s premier division, fierce competition is expected between S. Sivasangari, Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman.

Malaysian Squash Racket Association (SRAM) president Gerard Monteiro said the 37th edition of the national championship had attracted 302 entries, after the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a sense of excitement as the first senior national squash event is now held after an absence and many former champions and senior players will be playing in the various other divisions. They (players) will be seriously tested by up-and-coming juniors,“ he said.

Earlier, he announced that the blue riband category will be the men’s and women’s premier divisions, which will be accompanied by eight other categories -- men’s and women’s divisions 1-3, men’s division 4, 5, over-35, over-40, and over-50.

In the Squash57 category, there will be the men’s open division, men’s and women’s over-40, men’s over-50 and over-60.-Bernama