Early CNY celebration for neglected senior citizens

PETALING JAYA: Chinese New Year is just around the corner, during which many people get to enjoy the vibrant festival with their loved ones and reconnect with extended families.

Unfortunately for some, such celebrations are just a distant dream.

In the spirit of the celebration, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nagarethnam is one of a few charity organisations in Klang that is planning to bring cheer to senior citizens, who have been neglected by their family, with gifts and lunches.

Its president and founder Amalah Nagarethnam said the organisation would arrange annual visits to old folks homes for CNY besides other celebrations such as Deepavali and Christmas.

“On the first day of CNY, we will be catering a lunch at the homes, which consists of various dishes to fit the dietary requirements and restrictions of the elderly. We make sure that the food is not spicy and easy to chew, to prevent difficulties for senior citizens in consuming the food and also to avoid choking, for example.

“We also serve some soft pastries, cakes and sliced fruits for dessert.”

Amalah said the organisation would distrubute gift bags filled with clothes, mandarin oranges and ang pows. Sometimes, donors would also include blankets and sarongs.

This year, Amalah said the organisation has picked two old folks homes in Kepong to celebrate CNY.

“There will be 35 senior citizens who will benefit from this year’s CNY celebration, with some of them facing mild mobility issues and require wheelchairs to move around.

“With a goal to raise RM1,500 from public donations for CNY, the organisation will arrange for a decent meal, buy groceries and clothes, and give away ang pows to them along with some cash donation for the homes to meet other basic needs.”

Anyone who wants to contribute to the charity organisation may contact Amalah at 012-4451512 or via the organisation’s Facebook page “Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nagarethnam”.

Meanwhile, social activist Kuan Chee Heng, popularly known as “Uncle Kentang”, continues to help the community, especially the poor Chinese who could not afford to celebrate CNY, through his charity organisation Pertubuhan Amal Uncle Kentang Malaysia.

Kuan told theSun that he has been giving out mandarin oranges and CNY snacks such as pineapple tarts and kuih kapit to poor Chinese families around the Klang Valley.

“Giving oranges and cookies is a small but meaningful gesture for those who do not have the money to buy these snacks, which are synonymous with CNY.

“I would still mobilise any other form of aid that requires more funds such as free ambulance services through Ambulance Rakyat Uncle Kentang, paying rent for those who are financially stuck and providing education funds for poor students.”

His association is contactable at 018-2683999 and Kuan’s Facebook page: “Kuan Chee Heng (Uncle Kentang)” for donations and sponsorships.