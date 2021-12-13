Early prevention steps crucial for recovery

AS we near the end of 2021, hopes and aspirations of a better setting ahead have been marred by the sudden emergence of the Omicron variant and rising prices of goods, with growing risks of eventual inflationary impact that will further dampen post-pandemic recovery.

While the inflation trend and crunch in supply chain resilience are global and universal in nature, as with the heightening threat of Omicron, we must remain proactive and initiate a strategic master plan in phases for prevention, containment, management and adaptation.

Three critical issues that will drag on to 2022 and prove to be a point of contention, with monumental impact to the well-being and lives of Malaysians will be the continuing threat of Omicron and

its encompassing repercussions, the

ever-rising inflation and the control of critical resources, and the impact from climate change, particularly adverse weather events and related consequences.

All three require serious, strategic, futuristic and meticulous spectrum of management to ensure the sustainability of societal order, resilience and preservation of core fundamentals.

The immediate impact from rising prices has already reverberated across all quarters and created chain effects, destabilising other spheres of critical indicators like the socio-economic well-being of the people.

The Omicron variant may upend the inroads and gains achieved from previous efforts in containing the spread, and will most probably be the dominant strain in 2022, which will force a recalibration of

strategies and delay the transition to an endemic phase.

This year has also witnessed the brunt

of neglect on climate impact, with

nature-related catastrophes wreaking havoc on people and facilities from flash floods to landslides.

There is no need for a crystal ball to anticipate risks and challenges in the near future. There is a compelling need for all of us, especially policymakers, in laying out a comprehensive, strategic and rapid response system that is phased and

well-regulated in facing the onslaught of these junctures for the year to come.

It will need to be responsive and proactive in nature, instead of being reactive. Immediate forward-looking steps in enhancing readiness need to be taken by parties involved.

The government machinery will need to be well prepared in anticipating risks and simulations of risk management in preparing a well-oiled and smooth

inter-agency and inter-ministry cooperative taskforce in dealing with the projected crises and issues in 2022.

Early mitigating, preventive and anticipative steps taken to bolster the response system will never be a wrong step in reducing the impact and ensuring the survival of critical groups.

Urgent priority must be given to this end in a whole of government and society approach in maximising the outcome and intended objectives in fully galvanising the best expertise and scientifically-proven approaches in tackling these challenges.

If there is a need for more oral anti-virals such as Merck’s molnupiravir and the new Pfizer’s paxlovid, focused efforts must be directed in purchasing and securing the supply early.

If there is a need for further boosting of immunity through vaccines, there needs to be early securing of supplies as well as recalculation of the vaccination strategy in getting people vaccinated, as reflected in the current debacle of the slow intake of booster shots.

If there is a need for urgent border control in stemming Omicron, there should be fast, decisive and comprehensive actions on border restrictions.

Past history and experience around the world, especially in the case of New Zealand and Taiwan, have shown that early and decisive steps taken with consistent adherence to implementation did lessen the severity and depth of the penetration and prevalence of the virus.

Food security and a secure and resilient supply chain are critical in ensuring the sustainability and stability of prices and vital resources, with redoubling of targeted strategies to ensure the protection of these aspects from the global rise in inflation and crises of supply chain and energy.

The year 2022 will continue to bring challenges, but our early strategic manoeuvres will prove to be instrumental in determining the outcome. Impending barriers that may derail the desired outcome, such as operating deficiencies, silo mentality and culture, and political hindrances must be nipped in the bud for any real changes and progress to be measured and felt at the grassroots level.

It will prove to be a crucial juncture in ensuring our post-pandemic recovery and continuous health and socio-economic order of the people are secure, safe

and stable.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com