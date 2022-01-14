Early schooling assistance to be distributed from Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The early schooling assistance (BAP) of RM150 for the 2022/2023 school session will be distributed from Monday (Jan 17).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said Standard One to Form Four students with a monthly household income of RM3,000 and below who are attending the 2021/2022 school session are eligible to receive the assistance.

For Standard One students who will start schooling on March 21, the BAP will be given after the registration process is completed, “ said MOE in a statement here today.

MOE said the BAP will be distributed via cash or credited to bank accounts for students who have bank accounts.

For cash distribution, it will be implemented in schools according to the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health.

“MOE is confident that the BAP will be able to help parents or guardians make early preparations for their children’s schooling,“ it said.

In the 2022 Budget, the government had agreed to provide early schooling assistance of RM150, higher than the RM100 that was given previously.

The assistance is expected to benefit three million eligible students.-Bernama