Early warning siren installation among steps taken to face floods: Exco

SUNGAI SIPUT: Early warning flood siren installation is among preparations taken by the authorities to alert residents living in areas at risk of the disaster, said Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun.

He said the sirens had been installed in areas at risk such as around Sungai Perak to enable residents to prepare or act accordingly for their own safety.

“Monitoring is ongoing, including around rivers at risk, in fact, there are sirens installed around Sungai Perak, so that early warnings can be issued.

“We will increase (the use of) sirens in areas where floods often occur. Those living in such areas should always be ready and vigilant,” he said after presenting prizes to the winners of the colouring competition here today.

He said that in addition to sirens, relevant agencies and departments have also made preparations in terms of logistics and the provision of temporary evacuation centres, taking into account the current climate and weather changes.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in October, the country is expected to experience scattered thunderstorms that will bring strong winds, heavy rain, and flash floods in a short period and on a small scale.

Meanwhile, large-scale floods caused by continuous heavy rain are expected to occur from mid-November until the end of the month.-Bernama