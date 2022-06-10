Earthquake measuring 4.6 on the richter scale occurs in North Sumatera

KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occured near North Sumatera, Indonesia at 4.31pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement issued today said the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 165 kilometres Southwest of Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

According to MetMalaysia, tremors may be felt in the Klang Valley, Perak, Selangor, Putrajaya and Negeri Sembilan.

The statement said MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation closely.-Bernama