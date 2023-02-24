Earthquakes: S’pore to contribute US$200,000 humanitarian aid to Turkiye and Syria

SINGAPORE: Singapore will contribute US$100,000 to Türkiye through the Singapore Red Cross and US$100,000 to the United Nations Humanitarian Appeal for Syria which was launched on Feb 14, 2023.

According to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the contributions are in response to the devastating earthquakes in south-eastern Türkiye and northern Syria on Feb 6, 2023.

“The contributions will support the ongoing humanitarian relief and reconstruction efforts in these two countries,” said MFA’s spokesperson in a statement today.

“We hope that these contributions will help the peoples of Türkiye and Syria recover from the aftermath of this devastating disaster,” said the spokesperson.

Singapore’s latest contributions follow the recently concluded deployment of a 68-member rescue team from the Singapore Civil Defence Force to the region.

According to the latest official figures more than 46,000 people were killed in Türkiye and Syria so far following the two strong quakes, with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 respectively, that jolted Turkieye's southern region. The effects of the earthquake were also reported to be felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. -Bernama