PETALING JAYA: When monsoon floods start hitting the east coast states of Peninsular Malaysia from next month, it will be close to a nightmare for relief workers.

For a start, the lack of access to adequate medical resources could lead to an explosion of new Covid-19 infections, not to mention the added risk of an epidemic of water-borne diseases such as typhoid and cholera.

Despite the government’s assurance that there will be enough evacuation centres to house all flood victims, there are concerns that evacuees will be exposed to high risks of Covid-19 and other infections.

For a start, people will have to move from their homes to relief centres. This will result in congestion, making it hard to practise social distancing, Mercy Malaysia president Datuk Dr Faizal Mohd Perdaus told theSun yesterday.

Covid-19 spreads quickly through close contact between the infected and others around them.

Faizal stressed that early warning is essential to ensure preparedness for the deluge and the expected outbreak of diseases. All the mandatory procedures must be implemented as soon as the monsoon season starts, he said.

“Preparation is everything. Aid workers will have to be trained in crisis management and to learn how to handle issues under the new normal,” he added.

The Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) has already revised its approaches to be more vigilant in observing Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

MRA president Dr Mohd Daud Sulaiman said the monsoon season typically brings an increase in influenza cases. Just like Covid-19, the flu is also a respiratory illness.

He said MRA is already working with the National Disaster Management Authority and local government agencies in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor to prepare for floods.

Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) secretary-general Hakim Hamzah acknowledged that rain and floods would aggravate infections, especially in remote areas where access to medical facilities is scarce.

“There is already a shortage of doctors given that most are still preoccupied with Covid-19,” he said.

“Heavy rains and floods will make it all the more difficult for people, especially those in the remote areas, to get access to medical resources.”

Hakim said flood evacuees will also have to be screened for Covid before they are allowed to enter relief centres.

“Steps must also be taken to ensure that they strictly observe the SOP. Hygiene kits containing items such as face masks must be provided at all temporary flood shelters nationwide,” he added.

“We have seen that the risk of infection is very high in cramped conditions such as prisons and detention centres. It will be the same at the flood relief centres but this can be minimised by a practice called ‘forecast-based funding’ that enables potential victims to move out of risk areas earlier,” Hakim explained.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof had said last month that the country already has 5,422 relief centres prepared to receive flood evacuees.

“These centre can collectively house more than 1.5 million people, even with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said there are enough relief centres, making it unnecessary to open more of such facilities.

“Based on the Meteorological Department’s forecast, we are not likely to face a disaster that is hugely worrying.”