Eateries in conundrum over rising costs

PETALING JAYA: Restaurant operators are facing a tough choice – maintain prices and reduce serving portions, or raise prices and maintain status quo. However, if both the price and quantity are maintained, they are sure to suffer losses.

Sahabat Ramai restaurant owner Md Arshad Yusof, 52, said the increased price of chicken have forced restaurateurs to reduce portions, adding that his restaurant used to cut chicken into eight pieces, but now cuts them into 12.

“We have to raise prices but maintain the quantity of the ingredients. The changes in meal prices are to be expected.

“For example, I used to buy cucumbers for RM6 per kg but now it is RM9 per kg. The most evident increase is calamansi, which went from RM3 per kg to RM11 per kg. Supermarkets have different pricings, so I need to check several of them to get the best deals,” he told theSun.

Md Arshad said on average, food prices have risen by about 50 sen per dish.

“Before this, fried rice would cost RM6.50 a plate. But now, it has gone up to RM7, while some restaurants even charge RM9.

“A few years ago, many would complain about the price increase but now, people are aware of the situation.”

He added that his customers shop at supermarkets and are aware of the rising prices of food and essential items that have been shared on social media.”

Md Arshad also said restaurateurs have experienced a drop in customers as many families have opted to eat at home.

A Chinese restaurateur in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, who wished to be known only as Albert, said his restaurant had to increase the price of dishes as the cost of ingredients keep rising daily.

“The most we can increase is RM2 a dish. For example, the fried chilli chicken, braised pork and pork ribs have gone up by RM2. Otherwise, we would lose our customers.

“It is unfortunate for us as our customers are now less likely to order more food. We are seeing fewer young customers coming to our restaurant as they have to watch their budget.”

Albert said despite the increase, his customers are quite understanding, and he has not had to deal with complaints so far.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said their members were trying their best to maintain prices despite facing supply and cost challenges.

“We are not sure how long we can maintain our food prices. But if the cost keeps increasing, we have to raise them to cover our costs.

“As long as food prices remain affordable, we will not suffer any losses. So far, we can still survive the situation, and I have told our members to keep their businesses going.”

UiTM lecturer Shamil Hizamie said a plate of nasi campur, including meat and vegetables for lunch, was not more than RM10 when he started working a decade ago.

“Now, it can cost about RM15 in some restaurants. Even fast food is no longer fast or cheap, it is expensive.”

Shamil said his daily expenses for food, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, range between RM28 and RM31. He eats at various restaurants throughout the day.

“I am trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating well, but am not exceeding my daily allocation for food.

“For example, if I take nasi campur for lunch and it costs RM13 or more, I would compensate on my drink by having just plain water,” he said, adding that he also feels the pinch from higher food prices.