Eateries join govt initiative to provide cheap meals

PETALING JAYA: Many local companies have embraced community service as a prominent thrust in helping the low-income group survive during the current hard times, with some joining the government in its aid efforts.

Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said since the public have been complaining about the high cost of food, Mydin has agreed to join Menu Rahmah, a government initiative to help ease the burden of the low-income group.

He said Mydin and all those operating in its food courts will serve meals consisting meat, vegetable, rice and a drink at RM4.90.

The initiative is not limited to lunch but breakfast as well, costing RM2.50, to ensure those in the group can have a proper meal.

“This is not going to be for one or two days but for three months. Food court operators are also making a sacrifice as a normal meal is in the (price) region of RM9. At RM4.90, their profit margin will be lower.

“It will be difficult to reduce the price of essential goods as this has been fixed by the government. For example, a bag of 5kg rice costs RM13 and our profit is only 50 sen. It will be difficult to sell it any lower than the government-set price.”

He said Mydin is considering how it can help the B40 group to keep their spending cost down during these difficult times. For instance, Mydin may start a “Back to School Rahmah” programme, where parents may be able to buy a set of school uniforms, shoes and a bag for RM100.

Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said the Menu Rahmah initiative, which involves around 4,500 of its members, is one way the restaurateurs can give back to the people.

Jawahar noted that the actual cost is RM9, with the food costing RM7 and drink RM2. However, the restaurateurs are willing to absorb the difference even if they make a loss as they realise the need to help the low-income group during these hard times.

“We at Presma want to play our part in helping the community. It is not always about profit. The government has not set a time frame before Menu Rahmah is to be discontinued. It could be six months, a year or longer, but Presma members will continue to serve the menu as long as they are required to do so.”

He said his restaurant has served 40 Menu Rahmah meals since it was launched on Tuesday.

According to Jawahar, restaurateurs cannot choose who should be given the meal and as long as a customer requests for it, he will be served.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said around 12,000 restaurants have begun offering Menu Rahmah, including those affiliated with the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association, Presma, Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors General Association and Mydin supermarket outlets nationwide.