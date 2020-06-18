Eateries rather lose customers than flout regulations

PETALING JAYA: While customers who arrive in large groups usually insist on sitting at the same table, most restaurant and eatery owners insist on enforcing the relevant standard operating procedures (SOP).

A cafe owner in Shah Alam, Nur Amalina Jaafar, 34, said she would rather not relent to such demands even if customers threaten to walk out.

“I would rather lose some customers than risk my business being suspended by the authorities for not following the rules,” she said yesterday.

Amalina was responding to a report that a family of seven was fined RM1,000 each for violating the SOP by sharing a table at a restaurant in Ipoh.

The restaurant was also ordered to suspend business for a week.

The Chinese press had reported that officers from the local authority went to the restaurant unannounced on June 10 and found seven persons sharing a table.

Amalina said it is the responsibility of the restaurant or cafe owner to disallow more than two persons to share a table.

“Of course, it also depends on the size of the table. A bigger table may accommodate more people.”

She agreed the SOP is necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19 and should be obeyed.

“Even if some customers try to persuade us to allow more of them to sit at the same table, thereby violating the need for social distancing, we have to refuse.”

Another cafe owner in Kuala Lumpur, Jared Ng, said his priority is to adhere to the SOP and he would constantly remind diners to observe the rule on social distancing.

“The SOP may have made people reluctant to go out to dine, but it is better to be in this situation than to help the virus spread by not observing the rules.

“The government has already given the green light for customers to dine-in, so it is our duty to follow the rules and regulations.”

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced on May 4 that restaurants could reopen for dining-in but several health and safety measures must be put in place.

Based on the SOP issued by the National Security Council, a large table meant for eight may now accommodate only three or four persons, while only two are allowed to share a table usually meant for four.

Read this story on our iPaper: Eateries rather lose customers than flout regulations