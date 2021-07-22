Ebit Lew lodges police report over allegations

KUALA LUMPUR: Well-known preacher Ebit Lew today lodged a police report on various allegations levelled against him by several individuals on social media in recent days.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Mohamed Zainal Abdullah, when contacted by Bernama confirmed receiving the report.

He said that Ebit Lew finished making the report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) at about 6.42 pm today.

“In the report, it is stated that he (Ebit Lew) has been bombarded with baseless allegations by several individuals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ebit Lew, in a press conference after lodging the report at the Dang Wangi IPD, disclosed that he named several individuals including the chief executive officer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and rapper Caprice, in the report.

“At first I did not want this issue to blow out of proportion, but it has since gone viral on social media so I have to lodge a police report and hand it over to the police for investigation,” he said.

It is understood that Ebit Lew will hold a press conference tomorrow to clarify the issues related to his humanitarian mission in Gaza, Palestine, recently.

On Monday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan, warned the public against sensationalising the issue involving Ebit Lew and Caprice, and stern action without compromise would be taken against those who spread and made defamatory statements. — Bernama