EC conducting preparations, simulations at nomination centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) is busy with preperations at nomination centres throughout the country today, including conducting simulations to ensure the nomination process for the 15th general election (GE15) tomorrow will run smoothly.

In PUTRAJAYA, checks by Bernama at the EC headquarters revealed that an area for media practitioners has been prepared along with several screens displaying the names of candidates contesting after being declared by returning officers.

Important information related to GE15, along with the N66 Bugaya state by-election, was also available for media practitioners there.

Meanwhile, preparations for nominations at the Putrajaya parliamentary constituency at Dewan Serbaguna Kompleks Kejiranan Presint 9 were running smoothly, and election officials were seen doing last minute preparations at the location, and conducting simulated nominations.

In KEDAH, Alor Setar parliamentary constituency returning officer Datuk Mohd Yusri Md Daud said preparations at the Alor Setar nomination centre in the Kedah State Youth and Sports Complex Hall were complete, including simulations involving the filling and reviewing of forms by candidates.

“The simulation is also to ensure there is no delays for the nomination period, which is only one hour, as we don’t want it to get crowded and chaotic during that time,” Mohd Yusri told Bernama today.

In JOHOR, simulated nominations for the Parit Sulong parliamentary constituency went smoothly at Dewan Seri Mahkota, MRSM Batu Pahat, Batu Pahat here today at 9 am, led by returning officer Ezahar Abu Sairin.

Bernama checks revealed that the simulation involved a four-corner contest with candidates from three main parties and an independent.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, Rembau returning officer Mohamad Najib Mustafa said the EC had conducted various preparations, including a simulation this morning, to ensure that everything will run smoothly tomorrow.

Checks by Bernama at the nomination centre at Dewan Seri Rembau revealed everything, including chairs and tables for the nomination process had been prepared, along with various notices displayed at every corner of the hall for easy reference.

Several tents and chairs for public use have also been set up outside the hall, presumably for visitors and supporters who show up for the nomination process tomorrow morning.

In SELANGOR, checks by Bernama at the Sungai Buloh nomination centre revealed EC officials hard at work making last minute preparations, while in PERAK, preparations were going smoothly at the Tambun nomination centre, as officials conducted checks on facilities, security issues and work processes.

Similar situations were seen at the Ipoh Barat nomination centre at Indera Mulia Stadium, and the Ipoh Timur nomination centre at the Indera Mulia Stadium Badminton Arena. Chairs and tables were arranged tidily, along with notices for the public and media, all in preparation for tomorrow’s affair.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was reported to have said that 94,000 police personnel will be assigned throughout the entire GE15.

Also, several routes near nomination centres will be closed or diverted from 6 am tomorrow, including in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, from the Bandar Baru Ampang traffic lights intersection till the Jalan Merdeka exit, with Jalan Chengal being completely closed, while several roads in Precinct 9 will be closed in stages from 8 am till 1 pm tomorrow, including Jalan Presint 9C, from the Petronas 9D traffic lights till the Jalan P9C/1 (Phase 8) traffic lights, and Jalan Presint P9A from Petronas P9A till Jalan Presint P9C.

GE15 will see 222 parliamentary seats throughout the country being contested, along with 59 state seats in Perak, 42 in Pahang and 15 in Perlis, as well as the Bugaya by-election in Sabah.-Bernama