EC notified of dissolution of Pahang State Assembly

KUANTAN: The Election Commission (EC) has been notified about the dissolution of the Pahang State Legislative Assembly which took effect today, said Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhamad.

Ishak said the notice of dissolution was handed over to the state EC director Datuk Zamree Hamli at Wisma Sri Pahang here this afternoon, after receiving the instrument of dissolution of the state assembly from Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The instrument was signed by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in accordance with Clause (2) Article 26 Part Two of the Pahang Constitution.

This morning, Wan Rosdy announced the dissolution of the 14th Pahang State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for the state election to be held simultaneously with the 15th General Election.

In the last general election, Barisan Nasional secured 25 out of 42 state seats, while Pakatan Harapan (nine) and PAS (eight).-Bernama