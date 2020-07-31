EC notified of dissolution of Sabah Assembly

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) was officially notified by the Sabah State Legislative Assembly yesterday regarding the dissolution of the 15th Sabah state assembly, said EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said according to Article 21 (4) of the Sabah State Constitution, the state election has to be held within 60 days of the date of dissolution.

“Therefore, the EC will hold a special meeting to discuss the conduct of the election,” he said in a statement here today.

Ikmalrudin said the date for the meeting would be announced later.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had announced the dissolution of the state assembly in Kota Kinabalu yesterday. - Bernama