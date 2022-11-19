EC opens application for Padang Serai parliamentary seat postal voting

KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for domestic and international postal voting for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) have been opened from today until Tuesday (Nov 22).

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said postal vote applications for Category 1A, (election officers, EC members or officers, police, army personnel and members of the media), must be made manually using Form 1A.

“Form 1A can be downloaded from the EC’s official portal at https://www.spr.gov.my and sent to the P017 Padang Serai returning officer’s office,” he said in a statement today.

For Category 1B (Malaysians abroad) and Category 1C (agencies or organisations), applications must be submitted online through https://myspr.spr.gov.my/login , he said.

For enquiries or clarifications, contact the Postal Vote Management Unit at 03-8892 7040.

Earlier, EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said in a statement that polling for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah would not be held together with the GE15 tomorrow and has, instead, been fixed for Dec 7, with the nomination of candidates on Nov 24 and early voting on Dec 3.

Abdul Ghani said the EC received the Election Writ which was returned by the Padang Serai returning officer on Wednesday, in connection with the death of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Karupaiya on the same day.

Karupaiya, 69, who was the Padang Serai parliamentary seat incumbent, died at Hospital Kulim at 2.27 pm on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack and collapsing during his campaign rounds on Monday.

Karupaiya was to have faced a six-cornered fight against Hamzah Abd Rahman (Pejuang), Datuk C. Sivaraajh (Barisan Nasional), Mohd Bakhri Hashim (Warisan), Datuk Azman Nasrudin (Perikatan Nasional) and independent candidate Sreanandha Rao.

In GE14, Karupaiya won the seat by a majority of 8,813 votes, beating PAS’ Muhamad Sobri Osman and Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Dr Leong Yong Kong.-Bernama